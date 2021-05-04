Looking for a place to swim? Boise to open 4 pools this summer

Boise Parks and Recreations says some of its outdoor municipal pools will be open this summer with health and safety protocols in place.

BOISE, Idaho — There is some good news for those looking for life to return to normal. The City of Boise announced Monday that it plans to open four outdoor pools this summer.

As COVID-19 cases continue to decline and the vaccine rollout expands, the the city will open some of its outdoor municipal pools this summer with health and safety protocols in place.



"We're committed to providing opportunities for outdoor exercise and recreation, and we are confident we can open four of our municipal pools safely," said Boise Mayor Lauren McLean. "This plan allows us to be responsible with residents' money and have some summer fun in our pools."



The following pools will open with limited capacity and timed entry this summer:



• Borah Pool (801 S. Aurora Dr.)

• Fairmont Pool (7929 W. Northview St.)

• Ivywild Pool (2250 S. Leadville Ave.)

• The Natatorium and Hydrotube (1725 E. Warm Springs Ave.)

You will need to purchase a season pass to use any of the pools. The cost is just $15, regardless of age. Advanced reservations will be required.

Season pass holders can reserve a two-hour time block at any of the four pools. Cash will not be accepted at the pools in 2021.

Pool season passes will go on sale Monday, April 26. Opening day for pool season has not been set.