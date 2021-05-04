Looking for a place to swim? Boise to open 4 pools this summer

BOISE, Idaho — There is some good news for those looking for life to return to normal. The City of Boise announced Monday that it plans to open four outdoor pools this summer.
As COVID-19 cases continue to decline and the vaccine rollout expands, the the city will open some of its outdoor municipal pools this summer with health and safety protocols in place.
"We're committed to providing opportunities for outdoor exercise and recreation, and we are confident we can open four of our municipal pools safely," said Boise Mayor Lauren McLean. "This plan allows us to be responsible with residents' money and have some summer fun in our pools."
The following pools will open with limited capacity and timed entry this summer:
• Borah Pool (801 S. Aurora Dr.)
• Fairmont Pool (7929 W. Northview St.)
• Ivywild Pool (2250 S. Leadville Ave.)
• The Natatorium and Hydrotube (1725 E. Warm Springs Ave.)
You will need to purchase a season pass to use any of the pools. The cost is just $15, regardless of age. Advanced reservations will be required.
Season pass holders can reserve a two-hour time block at any of the four pools. Cash will not be accepted at the pools in 2021.
Pool season passes will go on sale Monday, April 26. Opening day for pool season has not been set.
Boise Parks and Recreation is hiring for a variety of positions to operate and manage the pools this summer. Interested applicants are encouraged to visit the City of Boise's Human Resources web page for openings.
Once the pools open, employees will sanitize common areas and surfaces between time blocks and physical distancing will be required. Masks must be worn when entering and exiting pool facilities and any time visitors are not in the water and within six feet of those outside their immediate household.
"We appreciate the community's patience and cooperation as we implement these new procedures to keep our staff, visitors and the community safe," said Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway. "We heard our users and have worked hard to provide access to the pools in a way that is safe and sustainable throughout the summer."
Due to limited capacity and strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines, no swimming lessons will be offered in 2021.