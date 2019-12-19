BOISE, Idaho — Travelers in the Boise Airport will be greeted by these furry friends this holiday season.

These are therapy dogs that visited the Boise Airport last holiday season and are back this year.



"Sometimes seeing and petting a happy dog wagging its tail at you is all it takes to relieve holiday stress levels," said DeAnn Stoolman, GO TEAM coordinator.



They will visit the Boise Airport between December 20-31, with the exception of Christmas day.



These bundles of joy and their handlers will be located in pre-security areas welcoming arriving and departing passengers.

Holiday schedule for the therapy dogs:



Date Time

December 20 9:30 a.m.

December 21 11 a.m.

December 21 3 p.m.

December 22 3 p.m.

December 23 11 a.m.

December 23 3:30 p.m.

December 24 11:30 a.m.

December 27 11 a.m.

December 28 10 a.m.

December 29 3:30 p.m.

December 30 10:30 a.m.

December 31 11:30 a.m.



Teams typically stay for 90 minutes during each visit



