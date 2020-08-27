New nonstop flights between Boise and Palm Springs, San Francisco

Allegiant Air will offer its new seasonal service to Palm Springs starting on Nov. 19.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Airport announced that two airlines are adding more nonstop flights to California.

Allegiant Air will new nonstop service between Boise and Palm Springs starting this fall.

This seasonal service will begin Nov. 19, 2020 and continue through Feb. 7, 2021. There will be two weekly flights on Thursday and Sunday.

"The Boise Airport is thrilled that Allegiant Air will bring nonstop service to Palm Springs," said Boise Airport Director Rebecca Hupp. "The Boise community has a strong link and propensity to travel to California markets. Combining that demand with Allegiant's affordable and convenient business model creates accessible transportation for everyone in our community."

With the addition of Palm Springs, the Boise Airport now has nonstop service to 19 destinations.