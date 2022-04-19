Boise Airport: Masks now optional after federal mandate voided

In a Twitter post Tuesday, the Boise Airport announced masks are now optional within the airport's terminal after a federal judge voided the national mask mandate.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Airport (BOI) on Tuesday announced masks are now optional within the airport's terminal after a federal judge voided the national mask mandate.

In a Twitter post Tuesday, BOI said passengers should check with their airline for information on company-specific masks requirements while flying.

Alaska Airlines, Allegiant Air, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Frontier Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, JetBlue, Southwest Airlines, Spirit Airlines, United Airlines, Sun Country Airlines, Avelo Airlines and Breeze Airlines no longer require passengers to wear masks during flights.

Passengers flying with Alaska Airlines are still required to wear masks on flights to and from Canada.

A federal judge struck down the mask mandate for public transportation on Monday. The White House acknowledged the mandate is, "not in effect at this time," but said federal agencies are debating what their response will be to the judge's order.

U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa, Fla., said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention overstepped its authority when it issued the original health order that the Transportation Security Administration's (TSA) January 2021 security directive was based on.

Carrying a mask while traveling is still recommended, as other airports and transit authorities are currently free to choose their own rules. Masking requirements differ from airport to airport across the United States.

Valley Regional Transit (VRT) also announced Tuesday it will no longer require passengers to wear masks on its buses and facilities.

Watch more Local News: