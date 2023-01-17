Airliner goes into gravel after landing at Boise Airport

American Airlines Flight 2990 from DFW landed safely Monday night, but ran into a bit of trouble while heading toward the terminal.

BOISE, Idaho — A plane arriving from Texas at the Boise Airport went off the pavement, but no one was hurt, airport officials said Tuesday morning.

American Airlines Flight 2990 from Dallas-Fort Worth landed in Boise at about 10 p.m. MST Monday. It touched down safely, but while taxiing toward the terminal, the jet's front wheel went off the pavement and into the airfield safety area, a gravel surface next to the taxiway.

The plane, a Boeing 737, could not proceed to the terminal. Passengers instead exited the plane using air stairs and were shuttled to the terminal, airport spokeswoman Shawna Stevenson said.

Six crew members and 168 passengers were on the plane, according to information provided by American Airlines.

No injuries were reported and there was no impact to airport operations, Stevenson said.

"We never want to disrupt our customers' travel plans and apologize for the inconvenience," American Airlines said in its statement about the incident.

American Airlines Flight 2990 is a daily flight from DFW to Boise. While the flight is scheduled to operate Tuesday night, the aircraft involved in Monday's incident is out of service and will undergo a full inspection by the airline's maintenance team.

