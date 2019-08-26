BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Airport says TSA lines will now move faster.



To accommodate the record number of passengers, the Boise Airport has now added an additional lane in the security checkpoint.



This brings the total amount of lanes to six.



Airport Director Rebecca Hupp says in the past five years, passenger traffic has increased by 50 percent. With that in mind, they are trying to be proactive in addressing growth before it creates problems.

"We want to maintain that ease of use for all our passengers, so we are trying to be proactive. You maybe haven't encountered significant issues with security screening, but all it takes is open security lane to go down or something to happen for it to really create a backlog of passengers," said Hupp.



A key issue the new lane addresses is significant passenger growth during the morning hours, when a quarter of the daily departures occur.

The airport says new lane will initially operate during peak morning periods, between 4 a.m. and 8 a.m. when checkpoint lines are at their longest.

