Boise Airport (BOI) prepares for a plethora of spring break passengers

As spring break vacation nears, the Boise Airport provides pointers for travelers to help keep the spring in your step.

BOISE, Idaho — Spring (break) has sprung, and Boise Airport is forecasting a busy end of March, as Idahoans flock to warmer climates for spring vacation.

For travelers planning a visit to Boise Airport (BOI) during the final two weeks of March, here are some tactful tips from the pros to help you get your toes in the sand without all the nitty-gritty irritation.

Increased Passenger Traffic:

The Boise Airport marches forward on a trajectory of exponential growth.

In 2022, BOI reached new heights, setting a record in passenger totals with nearly 4.5 million people taking off from its runway.

With spring break vacation on the horizon, the busy trend shows no sign of slowing.

Area schools plan to close for spring break for some duration during the last two weeks of March - BOI projects roughly 200,000 passengers in that timeframe.

Arrive Early:

As the old adage goes "early to bed and early to rise...arrive 1.5 hours before your plane flies."

BOI suggests passengers arrive at the airport 1.5 hours before their flight is scheduled to begin boarding. Plan for an additional 30 minutes if you intend to park your vehicle at the airport.

Limited BOI Parking:

Pump the (spring) brake! And park smart with CarPark!

Parking will undoubtedly pose a problem - while the issue is currently being addressed, the multiyear expansion project is still a few months away from completion.

Remember that parking may include a shuttle ride from the Economy Lot to the terminal.

Pro Tips:

• Check BOI's live feed of available parking capacity here.

• Familiarize yourself with parking rates.

• Prepare to park in the Economy Parking Lot - located at 5600 W. Victory Rd.) with shuttle service every 15 minutes.

• Time crunch? Curbside valet by CarPark! Reservations encouraged.

Track Flight Status:

Prior to arriving at BOI, check the status of your flight with your airline.

Pro Tips:

• Sign up for automated flight status alerts through the airline.

• If using a digital boarding pass, avoid potential Wi-Fi woes and take a mobile screenshot of you digital boarding pass.

Pack Smart:

View TSA's "What Can I Bring?" page to ensure you do not have any prohibited items.

Whether you're the type of vacationer that likes to tropic like it's hot on a dance floor or the type that prefers to soak up some vitamin sea, follow this BOI guide for your spring break travel, and for more local news, follow KTVB.

