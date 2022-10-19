Activists in Boise are bringing awareness to the persecution of women in Iran.

BOISE, Idaho — Freedom – something Iranian women are fighting for.

“In Iran as a woman, you can't sing, you’re told what to wear, how to wear it,” human rights activist Naghmeh Panahi said.

She said 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died for that freedom.

“[Amini] was not wearing her head covering properly and the morality police, which Iran has police that makes sure you're following the Islamic rule, and they're called the morality police, they arrested her," Panahi said.

Three days later, Amini died. Since then, human rights activist Mohad Baboli said thousands of people have protested nationwide against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

According to Iran Human Rights, at least 215 people, including 27 children have been killed.

“This terror is just so much that every day, I cannot believe this is happening,” Baboli said.

She said protestors are chanting three words: "Zan," "Zindagi" and "Azadi". When translated to English, those three words mean women, life and freedom.

There are efforts, both locally in Idaho and around the U.S., raising awareness about the issue, Baboli said.

“On Oct. 1, in Boise, as well as 155 other cities across the world, from Tokyo, to Berlin, all over Europe, all over North America, people came to the street to rally and support the people in Iran,” Baboli said.

Just two weeks ago, Baboli was part of a vigil held in front of Boise’s Flying M Coffee to honor Amini. Politicians are also speaking out.

Sen. Jim Risch recently spoke out against the Islamic Republic of Iran. He joined several other politicians sponsoring a resolution condemning the Iranian government for its persecution of women and protestors.

“The murder of Mahsa Amini was a horrible reminder of the Iranian regime’s oppressive beliefs and the gross violations of women’s basic human rights,” Risch said in a news release. “The Iranian people bravely protesting her death demonstrate their desire for a more peaceful and free Iran.”

Babolli said getting arrested by the morality police is something almost all Iranian women face. She herself was arrested in 2013.

“If you're showing a bit of your hair, [the morality police] can come and get you,” Babolli said. “And they send these women into [an] education center to tell them, why they need to wear hijab, and this is regardless of person's choice of clothing or choice of religion

Although Idaho is very far from Iran, Panahi said we can still make a difference. She encouraged calling local politicians and expressing concern for the women in Iran.

“This is something that should bring us all together,” Panahi said. “It’s a human rights issue and it’s standing behind children and women who are the forefront of these protests, saying, ‘we want freedom from a regime that’s killing them, that’s imprisoning them simply for wanting to express themselves differently by not just wearing a head covering.'"

The next event in Boise supporting women in Iran is on Friday. Baboli said it is an artistic performance at 7 p.m. in front of the Idaho State Capitol Building.

