Boise 26-year-old killed in I-84 wreck

Police say the driver veered off the road then overcorrected, causing his car to roll.

GLENNS FERRY, Idaho — A Boise man died in a rollover crash on Interstate 84 Wednesday night.

The wreck happened just after 10 p.m. west of Glenns Ferry.

According to Idaho State Police, 26-year-old Vincent Toreph was headed east when he lost control of his Toyota Corolla. Toreph veered off the right shoulder, then overcorrected, rolling the car.

The Toyota rolled through the median and came to a stop in the westbound lanes of I-84.

Toreph died from his injuries at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt, police say.

The wreck partially blocked westbound I-84 for two hours.

Watch more Local News: