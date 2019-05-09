BOISE, Idaho — Boise State University and the City of Boise are partnering up to create a virtual reality airport experience.

The virtual reality airport tour is aimed at helping children with autism navigate the Boise Airport environment. That way, when they really fly out of Boise they can be prepared for how everything will go.



Boise State University students collaborated with airport employees to create a real-life airport experience. The final product allows users to simulate everything from checking luggage and passing through the security checkpoint to boarding an aircraft.



The creators says they are excited for families to use it.



"I'm hoping that they get a tool that helps to make their lives easier and better,” said Anthony Ellertson, Boise State University.

You can try out the airport experience for free at the Boise Public Library's main branch, or download the program for free using personal virtual reality equipment.

