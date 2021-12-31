Bogus Basin says phishing scam offering fake lift tickets

In a statement released Friday, Bogus Basin said individuals are offering fake tickets through the mountain's social media channels.

BOISE, Idaho — The Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area posted to Facebook Friday to remind the public to only purchase tickets through Bogus' official online store, after officials said a phishing scam was happening in its social media channels.

Bogus said individuals are posting fake tickets in their comments and allegedly "running a phishing scam," offering people fake lift tickets if they first send a payment.

The mountain is sold out of day tickets for New Year's Eve and sent a quick reminded to skiers to only purchase tickets through Bogus' official online store. Bogus Basin also said the resale of any of its tickets is prohibited.

Bogus received seven inches of snow overnight Thursday and is expecting another two-to-four inches throughout Friday.

Due to low temperatures and staffing shortages, Bogus Basin's New Year's Day celebration is canceled, but ski operations will continue as normal Saturday with chair lifts running from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

