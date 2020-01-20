Bogus Basin working to repair malfunctioning Morning Star chairlift

Officials say they hope to have their new high-speed quad back up and running by the end of the day Monday.

Officials at Bogus Basin say they hope to have their new high-speed quad back up and running by the end of the day Monday after the chairlift malfunctioned over the weekend.

The Morning Star chair stopped working Sunday, and had to be shut down.

General Manager Brad Wilson told KTVB Monday morning that Doppelmayr USA, the company that makes the chairlift, tried to diagnose the problem remotely without success Sunday. Doppelmayr employees are driving up from Salt Lake City Monday, "bringing every part that could possibly be problematic," and are set to arrive at the mountain at 3:30 or 4 p.m. Monday, Wilson said.

The Morning Star chairlift opened as the faster four-seat model in December as part of improvements for the 2019-2020 ski season. It provides access to the Pioneer Lodge, as well as several beginner and intermediate runs.

All other chairlifts and carpets on the mountain remain open. Check back for updates.