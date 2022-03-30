Bogus Basin's winter season ending Sunday

To conclude the ski resort's season, Bogus Basin will be holding a "pond skim" on Sunday, where participants attempt to ski or snowboard across a cold pool.

BOISE, Idaho — Bogus Basin announced its final day of the 2021-2022 winter season is set for Sunday, April 3.

To conclude the ski resort's season, Bogus Basin will be holding a "pond skim" on Sunday, where participants attempt to ski or snowboard across a cold pool in hopes of reaching the other side.

The event begins at 1:00 p.m. MT in the base area Sunday and sign-in begins at 12:30 p.m. MT.

Bogus Basin's operations for the final weekend of the winter season are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., after the resort ended night skiing March 27. The Deerpoint (#1) and Coach (#7) chairlifts, as well as conveyor lifts will operate for the final weekend.

According to a news release from Bogus Basin, lift ticket prices have decreased for the resort's winter finale. The Double R Ranch Smokehouse and Simplot Lodge are open with full food and beverage service for the weekend as well.

Bogus Basin's summer operations are set to begin over Memorial Day Weekend, May 28-30. Through mid-June, the area plans to operate on weekends only and plans to expand to seven days a week beginning Friday, June 17.

