Bogus Basin unveils plan to hire 400 employees for upcoming season

Looking for a full-time, part-time or weekend job? Bogus Basin is planning to hire 400 employees over the next 30 days for the 2020-2021 winter season.

BOISE, Idaho — In preparation for the upcoming 2020-2021 winter season, Bogus Basin is planning to hire 400 new employees over the next 30 days. Full-time, part-time and weekend positions are available, including ski lift operation, ski patrol, food and beverage, rental shop and more.

Due to COVID-19, the annual job fair will not be held this year. Instead, interested candidates can view and apply for open positions online.

"We are looking for motivated candidates who enjoy working in a fun and dynamic team environment," said Brad Wilson, General Manager.

Seasonal employees are also eligible for special benefits, including free season passes and food and drink, ski and snowboard lessons and equipment rental discounts. Free transportation to and from the mountain is also offered.

New COVID-19 safety protocols were implemented over the summer in an effort to keep employees safe while working. These precautions will remain in place over the winter season.

You can view job postings on the Bogus Basin website or get more information by contacting HR Manager Lisa Ogilvy, at lisa@bogusbasin.org.

