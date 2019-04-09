BOISE, Idaho — Bogus Basin achieved a big construction milestone this week as 10 towers for a new high-speed chairlift were hoisted into place Wednesday morning by a helicopter.

The nonprofit recreation area is in the process of replacing the Morning Star Chairlift. It will provide skiers and snowboarders with a much faster way of getting up the mountain.

Flying, catching, securing and installing the towers took about two hours, according to a Bogus Basin spokesperson.

The new quad will double the carrying capacity and reduce the ride time from 11 minutes to just over 3 minutes. Construction started in the spring and is expected to be complete by this December.

This is the first new chairlift at Bogus Basin since 2011.

It brings the total number of detachable quads at the ski area to four.

RELATED: 'It’s a very exciting summer': Work underway at Bogus Basin to build new chairlift, remove diseased trees

RELATED: Dangerous trees at Bogus Basin to be removed