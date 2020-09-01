BOISE, Idaho — Bogus Basin is making a push towards greater sustainability, vowing to switch to 100% renewable energy this year.

The ski area will achieve the goal by purchasing an estimated 3,592 megawatt-hours of renewable energy from Idaho Power, which has in turn promised to meet the standard of 100% renewable energy by 2045.

The energy Bogus Basin will purchase comes from recent efficiency upgrades Idaho Power has made at three hydroelectric plants.

"Sustainability is a key value for Bogus Basin and our guests," General Manager Brad Wilson said. "More and more of our customers are making efforts to reduce their own carbon footprints at home and at work, and they want us to do the same."

Bogus has also taken steps toward increasing its sustainability by creating a park-and-ride lot at Fort Boise; instituting a public shuttle service from downtown; incentivizing carpooling, and recycling 30 tons of scrap metal.

"Bogus Basin has been a valued partner since skiers first started making the trek up Bogus Basin Road almost 80 years ago," Idaho Power Regional Manager Brent Lulloff said in a statement. "We couldn't be more excited about Bogus Basin's leaders taking on an initiative that aligns with our own clean energy goal."

Tamarack Resort pledged in October to use 100% clean energy, drawing on hydropower from Idaho Power and the purchase of renewable energy certificates to cover the remainder of the resort's energy use.

"We appreciate the leadership our friends at Idaho Power and Tamarack have shown," Wilson said in a release. "The more Idaho businesses and residents commit to clean and renewable energy, the more likely we are to achieve a sustainable future."