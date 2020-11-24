Bogus Basin to open this Friday for season ticket holders

After opening weekend, Bogus Basin will close on Monday and Tuesday of next week before it reopens for daily operations on Wednesday, Dec. 2.

BOISE, Idaho — Some Treasure Valley skiers and snowboarders will soon be able to take to the slopes of Bogus Basin when the recreation area opens for the 2020-2021 winter season on Friday.

For the first time in years, all ten of the nonprofit's lifts will have enough snow to be operational for opening day.

"This has been Bogus Basin's lucky year for early snowstorms, and snowmaking conditions," General Manager Brad Wilson said in a release on Tuesday. "It's pretty amazing to be opening this early with great coverage throughout the area."

Only season pass holders will have access over the holiday weekend, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, which Bogus Basin says will give them time to fine-tune their new COVID-19 operations.

The non-profit recreational area urges everyone to treat their cars like their own lodges and stick to slopes in order to help follow new COVID-19 health guidelines. Bogus Basin's lodge will be limited to take out food and drinks, restrooms and for people to briefly warm up.

Bogus Basin added in a release that there will be outdoor tents with heaters that people can eat their food at.

All visitors will need to wear a face mask, physically distance and wash their hands.