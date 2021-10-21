Bogus Basin to hire more than 500 workers for upcoming ski season

Employees will receive an all-access winter season pass for the 2021-2022 season as well as discounts on food and drinks, rentals, merchandise, and lessons.

BOISE, Idaho — Bogus Basin announced Thursday that it plans to hire several hundred seasonal employees to work during the upcoming ski season.

Positions available include lift operators, ticket sellers, ski grooming equipment operators, ski and snowboard instructors, snow tubing attendants, food and beverage workers, and rental shop workers. Employees will receive an all-access winter season pass for the 2021-2022 season as well as discounts on food and drinks, rentals, merchandise, and lessons.

The ski area will hire more than 500 people, Bogus officials said, noting that some seasonal employees return year after year.

"Whether you are a high school or college student, or an active adult or retiree, Bogus Basin offers something for everyone who is seeking an engaging job for the winter," said Casey Newton, Human Resources Manager. "Our team has been gearing up for another great winter on the mountain."

Bogus Basin is expecting to open for the season on Thanksgiving Day. The nonprofit ski area has announced several improvements for this year, including paved parking lots, more snowmaking, and lodge additions.

Anyone interested in a job at Bogus Basin is encouraged to view open positions and apply online here.

