Some Bogus Basin season pass prices increase for Presidents' Day sale

BOISE, Idaho — The yearly season pass sale at Bogus Basin is just days away.

Some skiiers and boarders planning to hit the slopes during the 2020-2021 season will have to shell out a little more this year. Bogus Basin has released the prices of season passes, which will be available at the discounted rate from Feb. 17- Feb. 29.

An adult ages 25 to 69 will pay $349 for a pass, up from $329 last year. Juniors passes - for kids 7 to 12 - and teen passes - for ages 13 to 17 - will go up by $10 this year, to $89 and $189 respectively.

Prices for children six and under will remain set at $29, and young adult passes for the 18-24 crowd will be $229, the same as the previous season's passes.

Bogus Basin Recreation Area spokeswoman Susan Saad said the uptick in prices reflect recent upgrades on the mountain, including increased snowmaking, and the installation of the new high-speed Morning Star chairlift.

Saad said that Bogus has experienced a "fantastic" season so far, is poised to get a significant amount of snow over the next several days.