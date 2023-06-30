Bogus Basin opening 'thrilling' new challenge course on Saturday

The Mineshaft Challenge Course at Bogus Basin towers 55 feet high, with 12 different elements on each of its three levels. The feature opens Saturday at 11 a.m.

BOISE, Idaho — Bogus Basin's new 55-foot tall challenge course is set to open for the summer Saturday morning, offering visitors a "thrilling" experience atop the mountain.

The Mineshaft Challenge Course includes cargo climbing nets, ladder bridges, barrel tunnels, rappel devices, balancing features and more, all high above The Explorer Base Camp. The new course has three different levels of challenges, designed for beginners and advanced participants.

Each of the three levels has 12 different elements, with difficulty increasing as visitors move up and throughout the Mineshaft. According to Bogus Basin, the average timed completion for the course is 55 minutes.

After completing the challenge course, participants finish with either an auto belay drop zone that provides a "smooth, vertical descent," or multiple zip-lines. The two zip-lines are 160 feet in length.

"We are incredibly excited to introduce The Mineshaft Challenge Course to the community," Director of Skier Services Jamie Zolber said. "This activity is perfect for people who like to test their skills and push their boundaries, team building outings, or any group interested in having a fun and thrilling on-mountain experience.”

Anyone over the age of 7 can participate in The Mineshaft Challenge Course. Those 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult in order to tackle the course. The maximum weight is 275 pounds, while the minimum zip-line weight is 75 pounds.

Starting Saturday, Bogus Basin plans to operate the challenge course each day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Officials recommend an advanced 90-minute session reservation, which costs $39 for those 13 and up, and $34 for ages 7-12.

All participants are required to sign a Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area Summer Activities Waiver the day of. Closed-toed shoes are also required. Gum and candy are not allowed, and hair must be pulled back, along with empty pockets.

For more information on The Mineshaft Challenge Course at Bogus Basin, and to reserve a 90-minute session, click here.

