Tickets sell out for Bogus Basin's one-day reopening

Second-chance skiers and boarders snapped up all available tickets for "Supply Chain Saturday," less than 48 hours after it was announced.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BOISE, Idaho — Second-chance skiers and boarders snapped up all available tickets for Bogus Basin's one-day reopening, less than 48 hours after it was announced.

All tickets for the Saturday, April 16 event were sold out by Friday morning.

The mountain had ended winter operations for the year on April 3, closing out with record turnout for the annual Pond Skim.

But after unseasonably cool weather and days of late-season snow, Bogus announced a one-day reopening for "Supply Chain Saturday."

"Due to supply chain issues, your February order of snow has now been delivered. We apologize for any inconvenience," Bogus Basin joked in an Instagram post.

Season pass holders can still head up to the mountain, using their 2021-2022 pass to ride the lifts.

The mountain had a 34-inch base by Friday, according to Bogus. Saturday's event will run from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with the Deer Point, Morning Star, and Coach chairlifts in operation.

Unofficial Networks is down with ⛓ Supply Chain Saturday ⛓ – Are you?!? WOW - Big thanks to everyone who bought... Posted by Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area on Friday, April 15, 2022

Watch more Local News: