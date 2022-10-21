Bogus Basin Resort hosting job fair Saturday, looking to hire over 500 employees

The fair will be hosted at the downtown sales office, located at 2600 N. Bogus Basin Road, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

BOISE, Idaho — Bogus Basin Recreation Area is hosting a job fair Saturday, in hopes to hire more than 500 employees for the upcoming winter season.

There are multiple positions needing to be filled, according to a press release, including lift operators, ticket sellers, ski grooming equipment operators, food and beverage positions, ski and snowboard instructors, snow tubing attendants, rental shop workers, and more.

The fair will be hosted at the downtown sales office, located at 2600 N. Bogus Basin Road, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Hiring managers will be available to discuss potential employment options with interested candidates.

"We're looking for motivated individuals who are interested in joining our team for a special winter season at Bogus Basin, our 80th Anniversary," said General Manager Brad Wilson.

Bogus Basin provides several benefits for its employees, such as a free all-access winter season pass, transportation to/from the recreation area, discounts on food & beverage items, ski & snowboard lessons, equipment rentals, and retail merchandise.

"Bogus Basin has something for anyone seeking an engaging job at one of the Treasure Valley's favorite destinations," said Shelby Deaton, Human Resources Director. "Whether you are a high school or college student, active adult or retiree, Bogus Basin has a range of full and part-time positions available."

