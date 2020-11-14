Bogus Basin to open up free ski/snowboard park this weekend

The opening will give ski and snowboard enthusiasts a chance to get out and enjoy the fresh powder.

BOISE, Idaho — Bogus Basin has received over two feet of snow in the past five days and will open its free ski/snowboard hike park will be open Saturday and Sunday.

The park is located above the Simplot base area, near the bottom of the Deerpoint Express chairlift terminal.

This will give ski and snowboard enthusiasts a chance to get out and enjoy the fresh powder.

"In my 32 years at Bogus Basin, I've never seen so much snow this early in the season," said Nate Shake, Director of Mountain Operations.

In addition to the natural snow, snowmaking operations are in full swing at Bogus Basin, which is gearing up for a strong season opening on Nov. 27.

The hike park is a snow-covered area designed with terrain park features, such as boxes, rails and corrugated tubes. Skiers and boarders hike up, then slide down on a variety of features.

Hike park hours will be Saturday and Sunday only from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Double R Ranch BBQ Smokehouse will be open for snacks and beverages.

Simplot Lodge will be open for restroom access only.

People driving up Bogus Basin Road are reminded to drive with caution and use the turnouts. Winter conditions exist and four-wheel drive vehicles are recommended.