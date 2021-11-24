Bogus Basin set for top-to-bottom opening Thanksgiving Day

The ski area will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, with the Deer Point Express and Coach chairlifts operating.

BOISE, Idaho — Ski and snowboard season will officially kick off at Bogus Basin on Thursday, the ski area announced.

The ski area will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, with the Deer Point Express and Coach chairlifts operating. The terrain park located just above the base area is already open, and the Glade Runner Mountain Coaster will open for rides this week.

The holiday weekend will be limited to season passholders only, with no day tickets available. Bogus Basin expects to open for seven-day-a-week operations on Saturday, Dec. 4.

“I couldn’t be more pleased with what our snowmaking team has done to make this happen,” said Wilson. “It’s awesome we can open top-to-bottom on Showcase exclusively on machine made snow. More trails will be added as soon as weather permits.”

The mountain has been the site of multiple improvements ahead of the 2021-2022 ski season, including the paving of parking lots, extra lift chairs, lodge improvements, and an increase in snowmaking guns.

“As a non-profit, we don’t have outside investors to fund significant projects such as snowmaking. Community support made this happen, and it’s great to continue seeing the impact it makes,” said Wilson.

Ski lifts will be operating at full capacity, although visitors who prefer to ride with only their group can choose to do so. Face masks will no longer be required in outdoor areas, including lift lines, but will be required inside for those age 5 and up, with the exception of when people are seated and eating or drinking. The lodges will be fully open, with indoor seating allowed.

Physical distancing is encouraged, and anyone who feels sick or has symptoms of COVID-19 is urged to stay home.

Season passes and the twilight passes for night skiing only have completely sold out.

Thanksgiving day is forecast to be dry and partly overcast, with a high just above freezing and a low of 22 degrees.

