BOISE, Idaho — Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area is making some changes after a weekend that brought a lot of new snow, a lot of skiers and boarders, and more cars than could fit in the parking lot.

Note: The video at the top of this article is from Sunday, in an earlier KTVB story about the situation.

"Skiing last weekend in the fresh snow was incredible for some, yet frustrating for others," Bogus Basin general manager Brad Wilson said in a letter to the community emailed Wednesday night. "We have heard from many of you, and are focused on four specific initiatives for this coming weekend."

First, regarding winter driving conditions on Bogus Basin Road, Wilson said Bogus runs two 12-hour shifts to plow and sand the road.

He also had the following advice for people driving up to Bogus:

Four-wheel drive/all-wheel drive vehicles, or traction devices, with appropriate tires are "strongly encouraged."

Drive slow and safe as conditions allow.

Use the slow vehicle turnouts.

Be patient and respectful of other drivers on the road.

To alleviate traffic backups on Bogus Basin Road in the busy area near Hill Road, Wilson said Bogus has retained a team to provide flaggers at the intersection of Bogus Basin Road and Curling Drive.

Parking lots at Bogus Basin were temporarily full during peak hours the weekend of January 11 and 12.

In his letter, Wilson said additional parking attendants will be stationed in lots on weekends and holidays when needed. If lots approach capacity, Wilson said, a "parking lot temporarily full" sign will be placed at the intersection of Bogus Basin Road and Curling Drive in Boise.

Also regarding parking, Wilson said he encourages carpooling -- three or more people in a car. Priority spaces for carpools are available at Bogus on a first-come, first-served basis.

Bogus Basin has a park-and-ride lot near downtown Boise, and offers bus and shuttle service on weekends and holidays.

Despite issues with traffic and parking, Wilson said lift lines at the ski area were "minimal, thanks to our four high-speed quads."