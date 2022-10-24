Bogus Basin Resort announces new improvements ahead of winter season

The sweeping range of projects includes new runs, expanded beginner terrain, RFID technology, increased night lighting and improved machines for snowmaking.

BOISE, Idaho — A comprehensive list of newly completed projects was just announced by the Bogus Basin Resort, ahead of the upcoming 22-23 winter season and the anniversary of the resort's 80th season.

"Our team accomplished a lot over the summer, and we are excited to celebrate Bogus Basin's 80th Anniversary year. As a non-profit, earnings go back into the operation for the benefit of our guests, not to outside investors," said Brad Wilson, General Manager for the resort. "The ongoing support of our community is awesome, allowing us to fulfill our mission to provide constantly improving affordable and accessible year-round mountain recreation and education."

The planned reopening date for the 2022-23 season starts on Nov. 24. The downtown sales office will be open Wednesday through Sunday, from 10 a.m - 5 p.m. for season pass purchase or pickup, leases, and Ski and Snowboard School reservations.

