62nd annual Dotty Clark Memorial races return to Bogus Basin

After missing the event in 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns, 1,300 kids from across the Treasure Valley represented their schools at Bogus Basin.

BOISE, Idaho — It is a year of redemption for South Middle School 8th grader Tyler Martineau.

"In 6th Grade, I actually crashed in the Dotty Clark," Martineau said. "That really got me angry. I wanted to come back out here and try to get a podium."

After the crash, Tyler had to wait two full years before he got another shot in the Dotty Clark Memorial races. COVID-19 concerns canceled the event in 2021.

The event at Bogus Basin typically hosts up to 1,700 Treasure Valley middle and high school students to compete in a series of skiing and snowboarding events. This year, 1,300 students participated in the races, according to Bogus Basin's Race Coordinator John Foley.

Novice, intermediate and advanced divisions are in place to accommodate kids of all skill levels.

"The biggest thing is the bragging rights," Foley said. "But, we have programs to help students that might not have the financial capability to come up here. We'll get them a pass. We'll possibly get them some gear. Because that’s what Bogus is all about. Bringing this life sport to every person that’s available to come up and do it."

For year-after-year competitors like Martineau, the bragging rights are on his mind. For the championship heat Friday evening, each racer for the advanced slalom only got one shot.

"I felt pretty good about it," Martineau said. "Got those carves in. Pretty sure it was the fastest time of the day."

It was the fastest time and Martineau earned his redemption and bragging rights.

Until a few years ago, volunteers clocked times on stopwatches. Now, the event uses a Brower timing system, sophisticated enough for an Olympic event, according to Bogus Basin.

So, when Martineau stood atop the podium taking home first place, he knew his official 24.741-second time is legitimate. However, it may be a bit behind his skiing idol Mikaela Shiffrin.

"She's number one Olympic skier in the Super-G," Martineau said. "I really look up to her."

Skiing has become a lifetime sport for Martineau and he has no plans to shake it. It all started at Bogus Basin when he was four years old.

Martineau is an embodiment of what Bogus Basin looks to accomplish with the Dotty Clark Memorial, and a testament to its namesake.

"Dotty Clark passed away unfortunately in a car accident," Foley said. "And prior to that, there was a rivalry between Boise High School and Borah High School - a ski rivalry. When she passed away, her father donated some money and they created the Dotty Clark Championship after that. It's a great program."

