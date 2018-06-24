HOMEDALE - The body of a 19-year-old man, who had been missing for four days, was recovered from the Snake River near Homedale, officials said on Sunday.

According to the Owyhee County Sheriff's Office, Adrian Monreal Rubio's body was found at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, about one mile west of Homedale.

Searchers had been scouring the river since Wednesday night, when a boat with eight people on board took on water during a storm. Seven of the adults made it safely to shore, but Rubio remained unaccounted for.

Multiple agencies took part in the search efforts - with multiple boats out searching the river, and crews walking along the shore, checking the banks.

The sheriff's office said in a news release that the incident was a "tragic drowning event," and offered their condolences to Rubio's family and friends.

