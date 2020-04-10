Body found inside Hayden trailer that caught fire on Saturday, sheriff's office says

The investigation is ongoing, and the name of the victim will be withheld until their identity is confirmed and family members have been notified.

HAYDEN, Idaho — A body was founded inside of a single-wide trailer that caught fire in Hayden on Saturday morning, according to the Lt. Ryan Higgins with the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office.

KCSO deputies and the Northern Lakes Fire Department responded to the 3300 block of E. Hudlow Road for a fully engulfed structure fire at about 11:15 a.m.

A body was found inside the single-wide trailer on the property once the fire was extinguished, Higgins said.

The investigation is ongoing, and the name of the victim will be withheld until their identity is confirmed and family members have been notified.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact KCSO Detective Zirker at mzirker@kcgov.us or the Northern Lakes Deputy Fire Marshal Chris Larson at clarson@northernlakesfire.com, as this is a joint investigation between the two agencies.