Bobcat spotted on fence in southeast Boise

The big cat was seen walking along a fence at a home off of Surprise Way.

BOISE, Idaho — A family captured a photo of a bobcat hanging out near homes in a southeast Boise neighborhood.

The photo was taken Wednesday morning off of Surprise Way, and shows the big cat walking along a backyard fence line.

Bobcats are native to Idaho and have been spotted in the Foothills, although it is less common to see them in more populated areas. The nocturnal cats often avoid people, but can pose a threat to smaller pets.

Residents, especially those who live on the edge of town or in areas abutting the Foothills, are advised to keep an eye on their own animals, particularly during the dawn and dusk hours when bobcats often hunt.