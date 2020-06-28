Bobcat spotted on Boise Greenbelt

A small bobcat was seen near Warm Springs Golf Course and on the Boise Greenbelt on Sunday morning.

BOISE, Idaho — A KTVB viewer spotted a small bobcat near the Warm Springs Golf Course on Sunday morning. Shortly after, the bobcat was spotted again on the Boise Greenbelt.

The viewer said they were heading to Lucky Peak when they spotted the bobcat. The cat ran away after being seen, but was spotted again by the same person on the Greenbelt.

"On the way back it was laying next to the greenbelt, so I took a quick video and pics, and headed home," the viewer said. "I called non-emergency dispatch and described the location. The police said they would send some bike-mounted officers to investigate since the Fish and Game offices are closed on the weekends. I don't know what else happened after that "

