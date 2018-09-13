BOISE -- Attendees at the Annual Partners for Clean Water Conference in Boise got a rare treat Thursday morning when a curious bobcat took a detour through Barber Park.

The City of Boise tweeted out photos of the bobcat wandering along the sidewalk outside the Barber Park Event Center and taking a break on a wall by the parking lot.

"We had a friendly visitor this morning who is clearly interested, as we are, in the health of the Boise River," the city tweeted.

Bobcats are native to Idaho and have been sighted around the Treasure Valley in the past, although it is more unusual for the elusive creatures to venture into urban areas. The cats are nocturnal and do most of their roaming under cover of darkness.

