Bob Dylan coming to Boise

The "Rough and Rowdy Ways" worldwide tour will be at the Morrison Center on June 28, at 8:00 p.m.

BOISE, Idaho — Bob Dylan will be making a stop in Boise as part of his new "Rough and Rowdy Ways" worldwide tour.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 20, for the concert scheduled for June 28 at 8 p.m. at the Morrison Center.

Dylan's career spans more than 60 years. He has sold more than 125 million records worldwide. Dylan took a break from touring after suffering a motorcycle accident in July 1966. Dylan got back on the road again in 1988, in his "Never Ending Tour." For his body of songwriting, Dylan was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2016.

The "Rough and Rowdy Ways" tour is named for Dylan's most recent studio album, released in 2020 in digital, CD and double-disc vinyl LP formats. Dylan's first studio album, the self-titled Bob Dylan, was released in 1962.

The Morrison Center says Dylan's upcoming concert in Boise will be a "phone-free experience" -- the use of cellphones, smartwatches, cameras and recording devices will not be permitted in the performance space.

Once concert-goers arrive at the venue, cell phones will be secured in Yondr pouches until the end of the concert. Guests can keep their cell phones on them and are allowed to access them throughout the show at designated Phone Use Areas in the venue, but must again be secured in the Yondr pouches before returning to the auditorium.

The pouches and equipment are routinely sanitized, with staff trained to follow safety guidelines and hygiene protocols to practice social distancing, minimal contact and wear required personal protective equipment.

