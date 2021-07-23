Popular Garden Valley hot springs to remain closed

Skinny Dipper Hot Springs has been closed since June 2016. It was shut down because of health and safety concerns. The BLM plans to keep it closed for 5 more years

It's been five years since the Bureau of Land Management ordered Skinny Dipper Hot Springs to be shut down, and it now appears the popular tourist destination will remain closed for another five years.

The BLM announced Friday it plans to extend the closure of Skinny Dipper Hot Springs, located about five miles west of Garden Valley, for an additional five years to protect public health and safety and prevent additional damage to natural resources.

The hot springs was closed to the public entirely in June 2016 due to a series of bad behaviors from users. An environmental analysis concluded that unauthorized construction of pools and piping systems, and their use, was causing too much damage.

Prior to the closure, the BLM had received numerous complaints. People left trash, human waste, condoms, needles, discarded towels and clothing by and in the pools. Law enforcement reported serious falls, sexual assaults, car break-ins and even one homicide at the site.

Soon after the closure, a natural rockslide filled the pools, making them largely unusable. Visitors were warned they would be cited for trespassing.

The original plan was to rehab the area for five years then revisit it to see how things were progressing. In May, the BLM released its plans to extend the existing closure and asked for public comment. A notice to extend the closure will soon be published in the Federal Register.



"We appreciate all the input received from our local partners and public land users, the majority of which supported the closure extension," said Brent Ralston, BLM Four Rivers Field Manager. "Extending the closure addresses the potential for public health and safety concerns to arise again, allows us the time to finish rehabilitating the access trail, and provides relief to local and county emergency resources."

During a story we reported in May, one local resident told us the hot springs had been terribly abused for a number of years.

And Garden Valley Fire Chief Jon Delvalle told KTVB the hot springs was a serious drain on his department's resources. Fire crews regularly were called out to the site to deal with intoxicated or injured visitors.

