BLM reopens 4,500 acres of land in Boise Foothills after Hulls Fire

The land was closed Friday afternoon due to a fire burning in an area of unexploded munitions from the former Boise Army Barracks artillery range.

BOISE, Idaho — The Bureau of Land Management on Saturday announced a 4,500-acre area of public lands in the Boise Foothills has reopened after a fire off 8th Street in Hulls Gulch prompted a temporary closure.

BLM said the Hulls Fire was reported around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, and burned 1 acre of grass and sagebrush. The area was closed Friday afternoon because the fire was burning in an area with "unexploded munitions" from the old Boise Army Barracks artillery range.

The closure included BLM-managed public land between 8th Street and Rocky Canyon Road, as the Hulls Fire burned within the Ridge to Rivers Trail System northeast of Boise.

On Saturday, officials said there is no longer a risk of wildfire spread.

With a wildfire in an unexploded ordinance area, BLM set the temporary closure for 48 hours for public safety. The public is still encouraged to remain on existing roads and trails.

The BLM is re-opening the areas that were temporarily closed due to the Hulls Fire. The temporary closure is being removed from approximately 4,500 acres of BLM-managed public land in the Boise Foothills between 8th St. and Rocky Canyon Rd. Visit https://t.co/0sjucmI13f pic.twitter.com/25oPhKOhGx — Bureau of Land Management Idaho (@BLMIdaho) July 8, 2023

"Intense heat produced by the fire can trigger detonations of artillery, posing a significant threat to the public and wildland firefighter safety," Friday's news release said. "Shrapnel from a detonated munitions can travel up to 1/3 of mile in all directions."

A map of the temporary closure area is included below. For more information on unexploded ordinance, click here.

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.