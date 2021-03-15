BLM releases proposed improvements to Kuna Cave

The BLM has released a draft Environmental Assessment of the Kuna Cave Recreation Site located about 5 miles south of Kuna.



The proposal calls for improvements to road and parking area access, renovating the entrance ladder for safety, and installing a grate to deter dumping and vandalism. The proposal does not include closing off the cave entrance to public entry.



"The BLM appreciates Kuna Cave's importance to the local community and these proposed actions aim to enhance both public access and safety," said Amanda Hoffman, Morley Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation Area Manager. "This effort is an example of how the BLM is working to improve recreational opportunities on public lands."



Public comments will be accepted from March 12 to April 12, 2021, through the following means: