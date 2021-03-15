BLM releases proposed improvements to Kuna Cave

BOISE, Idaho — The Bureau of Land Management is asking for public comment on numerous proposed enhancements to the popular Kuna Cave.
The BLM has released a draft Environmental Assessment of the Kuna Cave Recreation Site located about 5 miles south of Kuna.
The proposal calls for improvements to road and parking area access, renovating the entrance ladder for safety, and installing a grate to deter dumping and vandalism. The proposal does not include closing off the cave entrance to public entry.
"The BLM appreciates Kuna Cave's importance to the local community and these proposed actions aim to enhance both public access and safety," said Amanda Hoffman, Morley Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation Area Manager. "This effort is an example of how the BLM is working to improve recreational opportunities on public lands."
Public comments will be accepted from March 12 to April 12, 2021, through the following means:
- Email: BLM_ID_FourRiversOffice@blm.gov
- Fax: 208-384-3326
- Surface mail: BLM Four Rivers Field Office, 3948 Development Ave, Boise, ID 83705
Those who provide comments are advised that before including their personal identifying information (address, email, phone number) they should be aware that the entire comment – including their personal identifying information – may be made publicly available at any time. While those commenting can ask in their comments to withhold this information from public review, the BLM cannot guarantee that they will be able to do so.