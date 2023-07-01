Portion of Boise Foothills closing as fire burns in Hulls Gulch

The Bureau of Land Management said the Hulls Fire is burning in an area of unexploded munitions from the former Boise Army Barracks artillery range.

BOISE, Idaho — The Bureau of Land Management on Friday announced it is closing a 4,500-acre area in the Boise Foothills for public safety due to a fire off 8th Street in Hulls Gulch.

BLM said the Hulls Fire was reported around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, and has burned 1 acre of grass and sagebrush as of 4:30 p.m. Friday. The Hulls Fire is burning in an area with "unexploded munitions" from the old Boise Army Barracks artillery range.

With a wildfire in an unexploded ordinance area, officials are prioritizing public safety by closing the BLM-managed land for any use. Public lands between 8th Street and Rocky Canyon Road will be closed for 48 hours, or until there is no wildfire or safety threat.

The Hulls Fire is burning within the Ride to Rivers Trail System, around 3 miles northeast of Boise. A closure area map provided by BLM is included below:

"Intense heat produced by the fire can trigger detonations of artillery, posing a significant threat to the public and wildland firefighter safety," Friday's news release said. "Shrapnel from a detonated munitions can travel up to 1/3 of mile in all directions."

The Bureau of Land Management said anyone found within the area during the closure may be fined or face more than one year of prison time. The emergency closure order can be viewed by clicking here.

For more information on the Hulls Fire, suppression tactics and the Boise Foothills closure, click here.

