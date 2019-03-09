FAIRFIELD, Idaho — A Boise man was airlifted to the hospital when his SUV overturned on Highway 20 Sunday night, landing in a field on its roof.

The crash was reported at about 11:21 p.m. west of Fairfield in Blaine County.

The sheriff's office identified the injured driver as 27-year-old Riley O. Martin of Boise.

A witness told investigators that Martin's silver Toyota 4Runner was headed west when it suddenly swerved, leaving the road. Martin overcorrected, steering back onto the highway, where the SUV flipped, rolling twice.

Deputies found beer cans and an alcohol container inside the Toyota and scattered around the crash, according to the sheriff's office.

Martin, who was wearing his seatbelt, was the only person in the SUV when the wreck happened. He was taken to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise by air ambulance.

Law enforcement described the driver's injuries as serious, but a spokesman for Saint Alphonsus said Martin had been released from the hospital as of Tuesday morning.

Investigators say they suspect alcohol use was a factor in the rollover. Charges against Martin are possible in the case, according to the sheriff's office, pending the result of toxicology tests.