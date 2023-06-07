x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Blaine County rollover crash down embankment leaves one dead, one injured

Idaho State Police said the fatal crash occurred on Trail Creek Road when the vehicle went down an embankment and rolled.
Credit: KTVB
Idaho State Police car

JEROME, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) are investigating a fatal car crash in Blaine County that left one dead and one injured.

ISP said the crash happened on Tuesday, June 6, at 7:31 PM on Trail Creek Road near Antelope Circle Road, in Blaine County.

The driver of the vehicle, a 47-year-old man from Orem, Utah, was injured and transported to a hospital by ambulance. The passenger, a 39-year-old woman from Vineyard, Utah, died at the scene of the crash.

ISP said the two were in a Mercedes sedan, traveling southwest on Trail Creek Road - when the vehicle went off the right shoulder, overcorrected, causing it to plummet down an embankment off the left shoulder and rolled.

Both driver and passenger were wearing seatbelts.

Idaho State Police urge suspected drunk drivers be reported. To report, call the REDDI (Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately) hotline - dial *ISP (*477) from your cell phone anywhere in Idaho.

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Idaho Today: Flavorful Kitchen - Father's Day with Papa Murphy's

Before You Leave, Check This Out