Mandatory flood evacuation order issued in Hailey

The Blaine County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday issued a mandatory flood evacuation order for part of the Della View subdivision in Hailey.

HAILEY, Idaho — The Blaine County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday issued a mandatory flood evacuation order for an area of the Della View subdivision in Hailey, as requested by the Hailey Fire Department.

As of the 3 p.m. Tuesday, residents included in the mandatory evacuation zone are asked to leave immediately. The sheriff's office said residents will not be able to return to the area "until the danger has passed."

The following addresses in the Della View subdivision are placed in "GO," meaning they must leave immediately (shown in green):

510 War Eagle Dr.

910 War Eagle Dr.

911 War Eagle Dr.

920 War Eagle Dr.

1020 War Eagle Dr.

1021 War Eagle Dr.

1030 War Eagle Dr.

1031 War Eagle Dr.

Homes shown above in red are placed under a pre-evacuation notice to get "READY." The pre-evacuation status is posted for homes on West Cedar Street, War Eagle Drive, Della Vista Drive, Triumph Drive, Red Elephant and Silver Star, between War Eagle and Cedar Street.

For homes in the "READY" phase, the Blaine County Sheriff's Office said the following items should be packed:

People and Pets

Prescriptions

Papers & Important Documents

Pictures

Personal Electronics & Chargers

Plastic (credit cards, ATM, & cash)

