Boise Police union, Fraternal Order of Police dispute counter-protesters at fault for rally clashes

The Fraternal Order of Police thanked those who showed up in support of the police department and argued that violence was not limited to one side of the protest.

BOISE, Idaho — One day after Boise Mayor Lauren McLean blamed counter-protesters for the "violence and intimidation" that erupted at a Black Lives Matter rally outside City Hall, both the Boise Police union and the local chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police are disagreeing with her take.

"We hold a slightly different view of what happened at the rally on Tuesday evening," Chad Wigington, president of the Boise chapter of the International Brotherhood of Police Officers, wrote in a statement put out by the union. "There were multiple bad actors at the event on Tuesday, which were not limited to counter protestors. We also contend that there were very few violent incidents and that most attendees at the rally exercised restraint when their tempers flared."

Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Boise during the Black Lives Matter protest, during which attendees called for some of the money allocated to the police department be placed into budgets for social services instead following a series of killings of Black men and women by police officers across the country.

A separate group of people, who do not support defunding the police, also gathered in the area. Although the dual protests started off peacefully, exchanges between the two groups became heated, escalating to shouting, shoving, and physical fights.

A KTVB reporter covering the event was spit upon, and videos taken at the event and posted on social media show several people throwing punches. Multiple members of the counter-protest shouted racist slogans, and displayed tattoos and clothing patches with Nazi insignia, including the SS lightning bolts and a swastika.

The Fraternal Order of Police said in a statement that the group does not support racism.

"An emotional event such as Tuesday's rally is taxing for officers. As members of the Fraternal Order of Police, we stand against racism," the statement reads. "We have a great deal of respect for the diversity of our community, even when the same respect is not necessarily shown to us."

Boise Police officers on scene broke up several fights, but made no arrests at the protest. The next day, the department tweeted that criminal charges could still be filed against those who behaved violently.

"We hold dear people’s rights to peacefully assemble and exercise their first amendment rights," the department tweeted. "We regret if people did not feel safe protesting last night and know it’s our job to ensure a safe environment for everyone."

Multiple investigations are currently underway, and those involved could face misdemeanor battery or disturbing the peace charges, the department said. Anyone who was a victim of a crime at the protest is urged to contact police and make a report.

The Boise Police Department added that they do not condone acts of violence, and called the level of confrontation at the rally "unprecedented."

But the Fraternal Order of Police disagreed with that assessment as well as McLean's assessment that the counter-protesters were to blame for the clashes.

"Overall, the vast majority of people expressed their voices peacefully. There were only a few instances in which anger got the best of people, but those actions were not limited to people on any one side of the issue," the Fraternal Order of Police said. "The incidents of reported violence are currently under investigation, and we have full faith in the Boise Police Department to investigate and bring charges against offenders regardless of their affiliation with either side of the protest."

The Boise Police union also argued that counter-protestors were not solely at fault. The union asserted that the gathering downtown was made up of three distinct groups: the Black Lives Matter protestors, the counter-protestors they described as "every day Idahoans showing their support for police," and a third group of people who disagreed with the Black Lives Matter group and contained some "antagonists."

"We are and will continue to remain unbiased when we, as police officers, help to facilitate the exercise of Constitutional rights," said Wigington. "We value the role we play in bringing the community together and keeping our community safe. We will continue to remain neutral and fully investigate any acts of violence, as we have sworn an oath to do."

The Fraternal Order of Police echoed the union's words,