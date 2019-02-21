Wintery conditions and slick pavement is causing issues for a number of drivers on Interstate 84 between Boise and Mountain Home.

Emergency responders are dealing with several crashes and slide-offs on both the eastbound and westbound side of the interstate. At least one of the wrecks is an injury crash, according to Ada County Dispatch.

One of the crashes involves a tanker truck that flipped, landing on its side next to the interstate. A tow truck is currently on scene, working to remove the overturned vehicle.

Drivers have told KTVB there is dangerous black ice on stretches of the I-84 around the Stage Stop. Snow is also blowing across the road, causing visibility issues for some drivers.

Although the speed limit is 80 mph on I-84 in that area, drivers are urged to slow down and prioritize safety over speed, especially in icy conditions.

