People that you should know for Black History Month 2023

February is Black History Month, and every day, we will showcase a prominent figure in Black history.

In 2011, Dightman was inducted into the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame. In 2016, he was inducted into the Pro Rodeo and Bull Riding Hall Fame.

“Just to keep rodeo alive, back in those days they did not have that but now, their kids are 9 years old to 18 years old competing to become a world champion,” said Dightman Jr.

Today, at 86 years old, Dightman, along with his children and grandchildren, help to train the next generation of cowboys and cowgirls of all races to compete in state and national competitions, right in his hometown of Crockett...where it all started.

Dightman proved to be one of the best cowboys, he qualified for the National Finals Rodeo six times during the 1960s and '70s to become top-ranked in professional bull riding.

“He's known now as the Jackie Robinson the rodeos," said Myrtis Dightman Jr. “When you make history there now the challenge and the challenge was to keep going to be the best cowboy.”

Dightman changed that by becoming the first Black cowboy and bull rider to compete in the National Finals Rodeo in 1964.

During those times, African Americans weren’t given the opportunity to compete in rodeos due to segregation and discrimination.

Before cowboys like Myrtis Dightman , names like Bill Pickett and Nat Love were known to be the first of a few African-American cowboys that ruled the Wild West during the 1800 and 1900s.

The 6888th previously was honored with a monument that was dedicated in 2018 at Buffalo Soldier Military Park at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. But immediately after the war, members returned home to a U.S. society that was still years away from the start of the modern civil rights movement with the Montgomery Bus Boycott in 1955.

“I didn't find any Europeans against us. They were glad to have us,” she said.

A month after the end of the war in Europe, in June 1945, the group sailed to France to begin working on additional piles of mail there. Receiving better treatment from the liberated French than they would have under racist Jim Crow regimes at home, members were feted during a victory parade in Rouen and invited into private homes for dinner, said Davis.

“We all had to be broken in, so to speak, to do what had to be done,” said Davis, who mainly worked as a motor pool driver. “The mail situation was in such horrid shape they didn’t think the girls could do it. But they proved a point.”

Working under the motto of “No Mail, Low Morale,” the women served 24/7 in shifts and developed a new tracking system that processed about 65,000 items each shift, allowing them to clear a six-month backlog of mail in just three months.

More than 800 Black women formed the 6888th, which began sailing for England in February 1945. Once there, they were confronted not only by mountains of undelivered mail but by racism and sexism. They were denied entry into an American Red Cross club and hotels, according to the history, and a senior officer was threatened with being being replaced by a white first lieutenant when some unit members missed an inspection.

Davis' unit was part of the Women's Army Corps created by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1943. With racial separation the practice of the time, the corps added African American units the following year at the urging of First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt and civil rights leader Mary McLeod Bethune, according to the unit history.

While smaller groups of African American nurses served in Africa, Australia and England, none matched the size or might of the 6888th, according to a unit history compiled by the Pentagon.

Following her five brothers, Davis enlisted in the Army in 1943. After the war the Virginia native married, had a 30-year career in the fashion industry in New York and retired to Alabama. She earned a martial arts black belt while in her late 70s and rejoined the workforce to work at a grocery store in Montgomery for more than two decades until she was 101.

The medals themselves won't be ready for months, but leaders decided to go ahead with events for Davis and five other surviving members of the 6888th given their advanced age.

“I think it's an exciting event, and it's something for families to remember,” Davis said. “It isn't mine, just mine. No. It's everybody's.”

Davis, in an interview at her home, said the unit was due the recognition, and she's glad to participate on behalf of other members who've already passed away.

Romay Davis, 102, was recognized for her service at an event at Montgomery City Hall. It follows President Joe Biden's decision in March to sign a bill authorizing the Congressional Gold Medal for the unit, nicknamed the “Six Triple Eight.”

The job of clearing out the massive backlog in a military that was still segregated by race fell upon the largest all-Black, all-female group to serve in the war, the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion. On Tuesday, the oldest living member of the unit is being honored.

Millions of letters and packages sent to U.S. troops had accumulated in warehouses in Europe by the time Allied troops were pushing toward the heart of Hitler’s Germany near the end of World War II. This wasn’t junk mail — it was the main link between home and the front in a time long before video chats, texting or even routine long-distance phone calls.

Black died many years ago, but the spirit of his shared talent lives on as a foundation in Pleasant Hill’s musical history.

From one legend to another, the late broadcaster and musician Hamp Swain said of Professor Nathan Black, “I knew him to be one of the greatest pianists in this area. he was quite talented.”

“He looked like Mozart, with his gray hair combed to the back, always wearing Black, a little short guy, very neat with a deep, regal voice,” described Wright.

Wright describes Nathan Black, “He was a virtuoso that went around with a briefcase full of music.” Wright says his oldest sister was one of Black’s students, and that gave him many opportunities to talk with him. Along with his excellent music skills, Wright says Professor Black was a well-spoken gentleman using “impeccable correct English, all the time.”

According to a Macon Magazine June/July 2022 article, Craig Wright remembers the man he calls an “icon, music mogul” of Pleasant Hill. As a gifted base player, Craig Wright was a product of the rich musical training flowing through the Pleasant Hill community.

He shared that skill with countless students around Macon. There is no way to know just how may benefited from his door-to-door lessons. Not only was he an extraordinary pianist, but a skilled violinist. He taught anyone who wanted to learn how to play either or both instruments.

Among the eclectic styles of musicians lived and teaching in Macon was Professor Nathan Black. Black was known as one of the greatest piano players in this area.

Unknown to many people is just how musically-rich Macon’s Pleasant Hill community has been during its earliest years to now.

“Hamp is gone,” Little Richard Penniman, who died in May 2020, two years after his high school friend, told the Telegraph on the phone from his Nashville, Tennessee home. “Old Hamp Swain, my buddy. He gave me my first job as a vocalist.”

Swain died at age 88 of natural causes in 2018. Charles Davis with 100.9 The Creek in Macon said, “The world lost a great man.”

Swain is credited as being the guiding force behind the R&B scene in Macon and was inducted into the Georgia Music Hall of fame in 2008.

Swain is quoted as saying, “Why Macon? I used to say it was the water, something in the water.” "Something in the Water" incidentally became the title of a book about Macon’s music history by Ben Wynne.

Swain started his own recording label in Macon in the late 1960s. The company, Var-Val, was named after his children, Jarvis and Valencia.

Hamp Swain will be remembered for opening the doors for many of Central Georgia’s musical legends. Among the biggest names include James Brown. In 1956, “King Bee” played “Please, Please, Please” on the radio.

The Hamptones performed around the country. Noted are some specific concerts like the one at Los Angeles Wrigley Field in July 10, 1949, and the show at San Diego’s Lane Field in September 3, 1949.

Music was in Swain’s soul long before he hit the airwaves as a disc jockey. He attended college for a short time and later went to work as an insurance agent for Atlanta Life, but it was his enjoyment of playing the saxophone that led him to start his own band called the Hamptones. He would occasionally feature his high school friend Little Richard Penniman on vocals.

His place in time made him a historic factor in the fame of artists like the “Godfather of Soul” James Brown, Otis Redding, and the founder of Rock and Roll, Little Richard.

The legendary Hamp Swain was Macon’s first African American disc jockey. He started at radio station WMBL in 1954, later moving to WIBB AM 1280.

Toliver is a lifetime member of the Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce and has participated in the local and state boards for the League of Women Voters. In her spare time, she enjoys music and helping others achieve economic success and financial security. She is married to her husband, John Toliver.

She has also served on various boards and commissions in Macon and the state of Georgia, such as the 1999 Macon-Bibb Unification Commission, the Georgia Tobacco Commission and the Georgia Student Finance Commission. Representing Mercer, she participated in the Achieving the Promise of Authentic Community-Higher Education Summit.

Toliver currently serves as chair for the Board of Commissioners of the Macon Housing Authority. She previously served as a member of the Bibb County Consolidated Government Transition Team where she was chair of the Finance Committee.

In 1985, Toliver graduated from Leadership Macon, a yearlong program that introduces a class of upcoming community leaders to the qualities and challenges of Macon-Bibb County. In 2017, she received the Robert F. Hatcher Distinguished Leadership Award for her service in the program. In addition, she is a recipient of the Women of Achievement Award in Macon and the Liberty Bell Award from the Macon Bar Association.

After graduating from Mercer, Toliver went on to have a successful career in retail banking and mortgage lending, retiring after 37 years as vice president from Branch Banking and Trust Co. She previously served as the community reinvestment officer/lender for the bank for 12 years.

60 years ago, Toliver served on an ad hoc committee to plan the University’s celebration of 50 years of integration. She now sits on a committee to select a physical representation of the progress and ongoing mission of integration.

SCOTTY WHITTEN

The City of Eastman made history with its fire department in several ways.

Scotty Whitten is Eastman's first Black fire chief.

He started as a firefighter at the station in 2000 before becoming assistant chief four years ago. He accepted his new role on April 26, 2020, and history was made.

Chief Whitten says he couldn't do it alone.

"Everything we do here is a team. It's a team and that's what makes it so easy... I trust these guys because I see them when no one else sees them. They're training and perfecting their craft here at the department," said Whitten.

Since his hiring as head chief, Whitten has hired the first female firefighter at the station, Hannah McCranie, and the first Hispanic firefighter, Daniel Gonzalez.

LUCY CRAFT LANEY

Born in Macon on April 13, 1854, Lucy Craft Laney's destiny was educational greatness. She used the freedoms she received to become one of Georgia’s greatest educators, a school founder, and civil rights activist. Laney’s impact on education lives on today.

Unlike today, freedom was not a given in the mid-1850s. Laney was born free because her parents were able to obtain freedom. Her father, David Laney, was a Presbyterian minister and skilled carpenter. He was able to purchase his freedom about 20 years before Lucy was born. He purchased his wife Louisa’s freedom soon after their marriage.

Laney’s father was a pastor at Washington Avenue Presbyterian Church at in Macon. Her mother worked at the Hay House on Georgia Avenue. It was there that a lady named Mrs. Flora started to pay special attention to Laney’s education. It was uncommon of Black people of that day to know how to read, but by the time Laney was 4 years old, she had learned how to read and write. By the time she was 12, she was able to translate difficult passages in Latin, including Julius Caesar’s Commentaries on the Gallic War.

Laney attended Lewis High School in Macon, which was later renamed Ballard High School. In 1869, she joined Atlanta University’s very first class. After graduating from the teacher training program, Laney went on to teach for 10 years in four Georgia cities.

Lucy Laney touched students across Central Georgia. After teaching students in Macon, Savannah, Milledgeville, and Augusta, she went on to open her own school. There in the basement of Christ Presbyterian Church in Augusta, Lucy Laney set educational history into motion.

When Laney opened her school in 1883, she was focused on educating only girls, but one day, several boys appeared at the school. In true educator’s style, Laney accepted the boys at pupils. After two years, there were more than 200 African American students attending the school. A year later, the state of Georgia licensed the school. It was named Haines Normal and Industrial institute. Francie E.H. Haines was a lifetime benefactor, and donated $10,000 to establish the institute.

In 1890, the school became the first in Georgia to offer kindergarten classes for African American children. By 1912, the school Laney started employed 34 teachers, and had over 900 students enrolled. Among the most prominent students to graduate from Haines institute was the Augusta-born and internationally-known author Frank Yerby.

Lucy Laney’s community work extended far beyond the classroom doors. As a civil rights activist, Laney helped establish the Augusta Branch of the national association for the advancement of Colored People or NAACP. She was also involved in other organizations like the Interracial Commission, the National Association of Colored Women, and the Niagara Movement.

Among her major community accomplishments, Laney helped to integrate the local YWCA. She served as the director of the cultural center for Augusta’s African American community.

Because of Lucy Craft Laney's hard work as an educator, she was one of the first African Americans to have her portrait displayed in the Georgia state capitol in Atlanta.

Laney died on October 23, 1933 in Augusta.

WILLIAM HOLMES BORDERS

Rev. William Holmes Borders was born in Macon, Georgia on February 24, 1905.

He became one of the influential pastors of the civil rights movement. His participation in the movement predates that of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Borders' work in both the ministry and his drive to social change was impactful. His words and work still invoke positive community change today.

Borders comes for three generations of ministers. His father was Reverend James Buckingham Borders, who pastored Swift Creek Baptist Church in Central Georgia. His mother was Leila Birdsong Borders.

William Borders graduated from Ballard Normal High School and enrolled in Morehouse College. His serious dedication paid off. When he ran out of money after two years, a group of professors appeal to Morehouse president John Hope to allow Borders to complete school. He graduated and repaid his debt to the college by working several odd jobs. He went on to the Theological Seminary at Northwestern University. It’s there that he met his wife Pate, a 1931 graduate of Spelman College.

In 1937, Borders was offered the opportunity to Pastor the Wheat Street Baptist Church on Auburn Avenue in Atlanta. While in Atlanta, Borders begin a radio broadcast that address concerns and needs of the African American community. Those recordings would later be consolidated into a single volume of work and published. Both Black and white listeners tuned in to hear information about segregation, disfranchisement, and patriotism.

Rev. Borders also worked to help Mayor William B. Hartsfield get elected in 1946. He also worked to encourage Hartsfield to hire African Americans to the Atlanta Police Department.

In 1956, Borders was among five other Atlanta ministers who were arrested for sitting on the front row of an Atlanta City Bus. He was arrested several times. The actions of the ministers ultimately helped to bring about the Supreme Court ruling which ended Atlanta’s segregation of public transportation.

Through his pastoral leadership, Borders established a credit union that offered low-interest loans, developed a church medical clinic, and operated a housing project.

Rev. Borders writing accomplishment included a 1968 portrayal of Jesus Christ titled, “Behold the Man.” The stage presentation was performed at the Atlanta Fulton Stadium, and along with many other efforts, the performance is credited for saving Atlanta and keeping the community relatively calm after the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King.

Of Borders' many accomplishments, it’s his 1946 poem titled “I Am Somebody” that lives today in performances and art. People recall the poem when Reverend Jesse Jackson used it in 1971. Jackson changed Borders' original words, and the poem become an anthem supporting his National Rainbow Coalition. He also brought the poem to national attention by reciting his version to children on Sesame Street.

Borders had an unsuccessful bid for state representative, but from 2004 to 2010, his granddaughter, Lisa Borders, became president of the Atlanta City Council.

Borders died November 23, 1993.

REV. PEARLY BROWN

Reverend Pearly Brown was one of the country’s last known "street singers." Born in Abbeville, Wilcox County in 1915, Brown became a singer, guitarist, and skilled accordionist. Brown described his sound as the “holy blues.” He traveled to cities around Georgia including Macon, Milledgeville, Thomasville, and Atlanta. He even traveled to Florida.

His musical journey to notoriety began with a goal of spreading the gospel through music. It resulted in Brown becoming one of the first African Americans to perform at the Grand Ole Opry, Carnegie Hall, and other national stages.

Brown’s family relocated to Americus, Georgia when he was a small child. A schoolteacher recognized his determination to succeed and arranged for him to attend Macon’s Georgia Academy for the Blind. He completed eight years of education which included Braille. He returned to Americus where he became an ordained minister at the Friendship Baptist Church.

Brown spent the 1930s as a minister and a bean picker. His began his musical career in 1939. Records show that for most of his career, Brown lived in a one-story house on Ashby Street in Americus. He lived there with his first wife, Willie Mae.

Rev. Brown was uniquely positioned by birth to live in both the pre- and post-Civil War era. Brown had a daughter named Pearl. She was active in the Civil Rights Movement in Americus and was even imprisoned for her role in the movement at the Leesburg Stockade in Lee County.

Brown and other blind musicians were often targeted by police harassment while playing on the streets. Brown recalls his own experience of getting arrest and jailed in Macon.

In a 1993 interview featured on 13WMAZ, Brown talked about how mean people were, but how he was determined to keep singing his gospel on the streets.

“There used to be some mean old folks along that time -- white folk -- some mean folks along that time”, Brown said. “Every time they thought they were going to run me off the streets, I would be right back up there picking my guitar.”

The roving evangelist picked up many admirers with his street performances.

According to an online publication about Macon’s Music History by the Macon Historic Foundation, one of those people inspired by Brown was Duane Allman. He was said to be so inspired “with his (Brown’s) bottleneck style of slide guitar that after seeing Brown, the seed was planted for Allman’s music career.”

In the early 1970s, Brown was invited to perform during Hamp Swain’s weekly gospel show on radio station WIBB. In 1993, Swain talked about meeting Rev. Brown in a Macon barber shop. Swain says he asked Brown to appear on his gospel show.

“I found him to be very interesting and I thought he had something to offer,” said Swain.

From that experience, Rev. Pearly Brown was asked to travel to perform at colleges around Georgia, including the University of Georgia.

Of course, that led to Brown becoming one of the first African Americans to perform at the Grand Ole Opry, Carnegie Hall, and the Newport Folk Festival.

Brown stopped performing on the streets in 1979. He had become ill and spent his last days in a nursing home in Plains, Georgia. He died in 1986 and was buried in Eastview Cemetery in Americus near his home on Ashby Street.

WILLIAM SANDERS SCARBOROUGH

William Sanders Scarborough was born into slavery in Macon, Georgia on February 16, 1852, but with his life’s accomplishments, he challenged a common educational thought about Black students. Scarborough proved that African Americans were more than capable of succeeding with a liberal arts education. He became the first African American professional classicist in the United States. By the 1880s, Scarborough had become a world-respected scholar of Greek and Latin literature. By age 25, he was a college professor and later a university president. His influence was felt from students to U.S. presidents.

Scarborough grew up in a house on Cotton Avenue in Macon. His father, Jeremiah Scarborough, was a free Black man, and his mother was multiracial and enslaved. Scarborough inherited the conditions of his mother, meaning he was considered enslaved as well. His mother was from Savannah with a heritage that included African, Anglo-Saxon, Native American, and Spanish. Despite what Scarborough witnessed as the harshness of slavery, he was able to have a different experience because people around him risked their own lives to educate him.

Scarborough's mother was a servant slave to Colonel William DeGraffenried, a wealthy attorney in Macon. He was well-liked by both white and Black people in the community. He allowed the Scarboroughs to marry and helped to provide a stable home environment for the whole family.

DeGraffenried and friends took a great risk in secretly educating William Scarborough. Scarborough to learned to read and write from his white neighbors and a free Black family in Macon.

During that time, it was illegal to teach a slave to read and write. For the white teacher, this was an offense punishable by fine and or imprisonment. For the African American, whether enslaved or free, learning to read or write was punishable by death.

DeGraffenried allowed Scarborough to grow his education, and by the time he was 10, he not only understood reading, writing, and arithmetic, but geography and grammar, too.

After the Civil War, Scarborough was able to go to school. He attended Lewis High School in Macon. In 1869, he attended Atlanta University, later to be known as Clark Atlanta. After two years, he enrolled in Oberlin College in Ohio. Oberlin had a progressive educational history which began during the Antebellum period. In 1835, it became the first predominantly white collegiate institution to admit African American male students. A couple of years later, African American women were allowed.

Scarborough completed his degree at Oberlin in 1875. He also completed his degree at Atlanta University in June 1876. Col. DeGraffenried helped pay for some of Scarborough’s books while he was college. Scarborough returned to Lewis High School in Macon where he taught classical languages.

He met his future wife, Sarah Cordelia Bierce, a white missionary and the principal of Normal Department at Wilberforce University between 1877 to 1914. The two would eventually marry in 1881. That marriage marked another remarkable success of Scarborough’s personal life. The couple were married for 45 years. Their marriage was one of partnership with the common goal of “uplifting all of mankind through education, regardless of race or gender.”

At 25 years old, Scarborough became a professor of Latin and Greek at Wilberforce University in Xenia, Ohio In 1877. He wrote a college textbook titled "First Lessons in Greek." The book was published in 1881 and eventually became widely used in colleges and universities across the country including Yale University. Scarborough published a second book, "Birds of Aristophanes" in 1886.

In 1884, he became the first African American to join the Modern Language Association (MLA) and also joined the American Philological Association (APA). He was fluent in several classical languages and published several intellectual papers for discussion on the world stage. This elevated William Sanders Scarborough to a world-respected scholar of Greek and Latin literature. However, he did encounter initial resistance when he was prevented from presenting his own paper because he was Black.

In 1908, Scarborough was named President of Wilberforce University and continued to write and publish in linguistics.

In 1921, Scarborough was appointed by President Warren G. Harding to a post in the Department of Agriculture which he held until his death in 1926.

William Sanders Scarborough’s reach went far beyond the classroom. He influenced US presidents and other leaders. The list includes but not limited to: John Sherman, Theodore Roosevelt, William Taft, Warren Harding, A.M.E. Bishop Daniel A. Payne, Frederick Douglass, and Madam CJ Walker.

In 2001, the Modern Language Association established the William Sanders Scarborough Book Prize in his honor.

