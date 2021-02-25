Idaho Black History: Dayo Onanubosi

Originally from Lagos, Nigeria, Dayo Onanubosi serves as a judge in Canyon County and has an extensive law background here in Idaho.

CALDWELL, Idaho — Originally from Lagos, Nigeria, Dayo Onanubosi serves as a judge in Canyon County and has an extensive law background here in Idaho.

He got both his undergraduate degree in political science and his law degree from the University of Idaho.

After graduating from law school in 1993, he worked for Idaho Legal Aid in Twin Falls.

He also previously worked as a deputy prosecuting attorney and a public defender in Canyon County.

During his time as a public defender, Onanubosi also maintained a civil and family law practice in Caldwell.

In 2008, he served as vice president of the Idaho Legal Aid board of directors. He also previously served on the board of directors of the Idaho Black History Museum in Boise.

Museum executive director Phillip Thompson says Onanubosi made history of his own in 2009.

"Dayo came to the University of Idaho and got both his bachelor's and law degree from U of I, and he's the first Black judge appointed in Idaho, and he still serves in Canyon County," he said.

As a magistrate judge, Onanubosi has jurisdiction to hear misdemeanors, felony preliminary hearings, guardianships, divorces, adoptions, and civil cases. When he was re-elected in May of last year, he had nearly 85% of the vote.

In 2016, he was honored with an Outstanding Advocacy Award from the Idaho Federation of Families for Children's Mental Health.