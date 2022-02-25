Black History Month: A look at some of Idaho’s leaders

Idaho has many great Black-founded and led non-profit organizations and leaders helping serve the community.

BOISE, Idaho — Black History Month, is a time to celebrate culture, history, and community, as well as shine a spotlight on some local leaders around the Treasure Valley.

Whitney Mestelle, Executive Director and Cofounder

Whitney Mestelle is the executive director and co-founder of Inclusive Idaho, a non-profit organization focused on growing belonging, and access for people of color, members of LGBTQ+ community, and otherexcluded Idahoans.

Mestelle helped organize events like the Black Lives Matter Vigil in June of 2020. She says it has been a privilege to serve the Black, African, and African American community in the Gem State.

“We continue to be here because the community has stepped up time after time and again," Mestelle said. "Any time I'm in a position, whether it'd be sitting across folks who have the power, the funds or the resources to make a difference, that I'm advocating for minoritized community members especially people of color, especially the black community and the LGBTQ+ community."

Mestelle is also a writer. Her most recent work titled, ‘Free to Be: Love Letter to a Black Woman’ is a poem dedicated to all Black women.

Tracy J. Lawyer, MD Orthopedic Surgeon

Another great leader in our community is Dr. Tracy J. Lawyer, an Orthopedic Surgeon at St. Luke’s.

As an African-American woman, Lawyer says she considers Black History Month a time reflect on those who have sacrificed, paved the way and opened doors for her to live her dream as an orthopedic surgeon.

In addition to her inspiring career, she is a wife and mother of three children.

Troi White, Pharmacy Technician

Troi White also works at St. Luke’s as a Pharmacy Technician. She says Black History Month is important to her because it’s a time to reflect on heritage and honor those who paved the way.

"I am constantly learning about something or someone. I walk with my head up and smile. I am proud to be Black," she told KTVB.

White says she enjoys educating her 2-year-old son about their ancestry and culture.

Patrick Lewis, Corporal

Corporal Patrick Lewis has worked with the Caldwell Police Department for 12 years. After eight years, he was assigned to the School Resource Officer Unit.

Lewis is also the Team Leader of the Department Drone team and taught a criminal justice class at Elevate Academy for a year. He said it was important to him to inspire and provide a solid foundation for the the next generation.

"I am the proud father of a very handsome 16-year-old son. My mom and I also care for two of my nephews and these three boys are my WORLD," Lewis said. "They are my motivation to get up and strive for greatness day in and day out. They often tell me how much they enjoy being a cop, but my message to them is 'be better than me.'"

Derrick Boles, Inspirational Speaker

Derrick Boles has been a community leader for many years. Boles is an author, speaker, consultant, catalyst, and father. He is the CEO of Boles Academy where his mission is to educate, teach leadership skills and influence.

Boles' latest book is titled The Courage to Lead: Learning how to Develop the Five C's of Leadership.

