Water levels will be going down at Black Canyon Reservoir

Bureau of Reclamation crews will be performing routine maintenance on the diversion dam over the next month.

EMMETT, Idaho — The Bureau of Reclamation will be lowering the reservoir behind Black Canyon Diversion Dam to allow crews to perform routine inspections and maintenance over the next month.

The 32-foot drawdown begins on Oct. 5 and will continue incrementally until about Nov. 12. The public is advised to exercise caution around the reservoir and riverbanks.



"Exposed sandbars in the upper reservoir may appear attractive for fishing or other activities, but these areas could be dangerous," said Steve Crawford, facility manager. "The exposed riverbank also could be unstable for people as well as their pets."

During the drawdown, crews will inspect and perform maintenance work on the intake structure and associated features. They will thoroughly clean the intake structure, which helps improve water flow to the hydroelectric generators and to the hydro pumps used to pump irrigation water into an adjacent canal.



Black Canyon Diversion Dam is located on the Payette River about five miles northeast of Emmett.