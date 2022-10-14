Black business host pop-up shop in Boise

"Everybody is welcome to come out and to join us. To come out and sit in community and meet your neighbor!" Shari said. "Right here at 6409 West Ustick Road."

BOISE, Idaho — Every Saturday for the month of October, Black business owners are hosting a pop-up shop on Ustick in Boise, from 12 - 7 p.m.

"October's the perfect month to get out and do yard sales and to go out and just be out in the community and so what a better place than to stop by 6409 and support our Black businesses," said Trisha Walker, Chief Executive Director for the Idaho Black Community Alliance (IBCA).

The pop-up shops will be located at 6409 W. Ustick in Boise. It is open to everyone, Second Chair for IBCA Shari Baber said.

"We just want to make sure that this is our community but it is also the communities community. We're all one community and what better way to engage with each other, what better way to understand each other and just to support each other," Trisha said. "The small business is the backbone of our community, so if we want to support our community as a whole, we need to support the Black businesses in our community just as well as every other small business."

