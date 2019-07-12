BOISE, Idaho — In the spirit of the season of giving, students at Bishop Kelly wrapped up their annual food drive on Friday.

They say it was a great success.

Students work hard every year to generate food and coat donations to help people in need.

They say they are proud to give back, but they also learned a lot from the experience.

RELATED: Family honors son with holiday gift drive

Overall, students collected more than $30,000 worth of donated items.

That includes a lot of shelf stable food items, items for babies, and also more than 1,000 winter coats.



Seniors in the Campus Ministry program then sorted the items for pick up.



St. Mark's food bank stopped by Bishop Kelly to pick up items and students loaded up the truck.



Bishop Kelly senior Irene Bauer generated a ton of donations along with her sister. She says meeting the people who gave opened her eyes to how generous the community is.



"Giving things that they could things, just an overwhelming amount and other people come up and said this is all I could afford," Bauer said. "To see the love of someone who can't even fill their own plate, will go out of their comfort zone to give us something, shows the power of people."

For some context, students used storage units to hold donations as they came in.

They filled and cleared the containers four times.

Students say this year surpassed last year in terms of how many items they collected.

They say the entire school really came together this year, and it made a great difference.