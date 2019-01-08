MERIDIAN, Idaho — The long-awaited return of electric scooters launched in Meridian Thursday.

Meridian residents can now easily rent e-scooters.



Between 100 and 150 Bird scooters now line Meridian streets.

RELATED: Boise adopts new e-scooter rules in an effort to improve safety

The company says they aim to make cities more livable by reducing traffic and carbon emissions.



Lime e-scooters were briefly introduced in Meridian last fall, but were pulled off the streets after just one weekend due to complaints from some residents, business owners and police.

The Meridian City Council denied Lime's appeal to operate e-scooters in the city. One official said that Bird rated higher in terms of safety and customer service.

Bird has an exclusive contract with Meridian through 2019.