The baseball club is currently on hold during the summer of 2020, so the birds have the stadium to themselves.

BOISE, Idaho — Memorial Stadium is home to the Boise Hawks for during the summer, but with the Northwest League on hold in 2020, some other big birds moved into the stadium.

Our Maggie O'Mara spotted these guys nesting on a light tower above the right field wall.

It is unclear exactly what kind of bird is nesting up there. We believe it could be an osprey.

